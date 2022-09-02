Local COVID Spread Remains High

Community spread of COVID remains high in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, COVID cases in Saline County are up, hospitalizations are down, and the number of deaths is steady.

The agency says there were 652 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of August, up from the 584 cases reported in the previous month, and the 613 cases reported in August 2021. Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month, Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently five people being treated for COVID-19 (down from 14 reported in-patients at the same time last month). June, July, and August each saw three deaths due to COVID-19.

While the rate of community spread of COVID-19 remains high, the vast majority of cases are being well-managed at home.