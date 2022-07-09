Salina, KS

Local COVID Case Numbers Climbing

Todd PittengerJuly 9, 2022

COVID cases locally are on the uptick.

According to Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller,Â Â Saline County saw 100 reported cases of COVID-19 in May. In June, just under 300 cases were reported.Â  As of July 8th there have already been 130 reported cases thus far in July. It is important to keep in mind that this means the number of actual cases is probably much higher. While the vast majority of cases are being successfully handled at home, Salina Regional is beginning to see a small uptick in hospitalizations. And sadly, at least three people lost their lives to COVID last month.

Vaccines are free, safe, effective, and widely available. Staying up-to-date on your vaccinations provides a significant amount of protection. Those who are up-to-date are less likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the virus, if they do contract COVID-19. Unfortunately, no vaccine is 100 percent guaranteed to prevent COVID.

With that in mind, Tiller urges all residents to stay vigilant. Stay home if you are sick- especially when it comes to COVID. Get tested. Free tests are available at the Health Department and Salina Family Health Care Center. You can also order them online at COVID.gov/tests.

COVID is not as visible now, to be sure, but it is not over. Now is not the time for complacency.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

