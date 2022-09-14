Local Children’s Book Author to Speak

A retired Salina registered nurse and addiction counselor with a long career in mental health and addiction treatment will talk about her children’s book September 21, 2022, at the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. 9th.

The free 20-minute presentation by author LaNay Meier, Salina, begins at 10:30 a.m. on the center’s second floor. A question-and-answer session will follow. The public is invited.

Meier’s self-published book, “The Feelings Umbrella” was written to help children learn their inner feelings and express them in positive, healthy ways. The author encourages parents, grandparents and educators to read her book with the young people in their lives. Meier designed the book primarily for preschoolers to age 8.

“My journey started when I was very young,” Meier said. “I grew up in an environment that didn’t understand that children need to learn and be allowed to express their true feelings.”

In her book, the author contrasts an umbrella with stormy weather protection, an analogy that most people keep their feelings and thoughts deep inside, expressing different, sometimes unhealthy, behaviors on the outside.

A native of Hanston, in Hodgeman County, Kan., Meier worked with families through nonprofit organizations in the Salina area for more than 25 years.