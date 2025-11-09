Local Authors Rise Together

A group of local authors are making their mark in Salina.

According to Jennifer Toelle, under the banner of Janine Chellington Press, a hybrid publishing company which she founded, local authors Jim Norton and Terri S. Van Slyke are celebrating the release of their new books, Murder at Matfield Green (November 7) and Warriors RIS3 (November 19).

Both books are available through major retailers, and can be ordered locally through at your independent bookstore.

For Toelle, the releases mark a milestone not just for the authors, but for the vision behind her press.

“It’s rewarding to see authors like Terri and Jim get the boost they need,” said Toelle. “Everyone has a story, but not everyone knows how to bring it to life on the page. That’s where I love to help.”

A few years ago, Toelle launched Janine Chellington Press, a hybrid publishing company designed to support writers who have powerful stories to tell but may lack the technical know-how or design background to publish on their own. Her passion for editing and book design blends naturally with her background as Curator of Collections and Research at the Smoky Hill Museum and an adjunct instructor at Kansas Wesleyan University.

“I once dreamed of designing print publications, but I also love working in museums,” she reflected. “Life took some twists, but in the end, I found a way to merge both—sharing stories, whether in exhibits or in books.”

Since launching her press, Toelle has published three of her own works—including the acclaimed Sagacity Stories series and Adopting the Forgotten—and helped other writers bring their dreams to life.

Among the first to join her press was retired Salina police officer and true-crime author Jim Norton. Their paths crossed when Norton contacted the Smoky Hill Museum for help researching the history of Salina’s police department. When Norton later learned Toelle had founded a publishing company, the timing couldn’t have been better.

“We both have similar visions about writing stories,” Norton said. “Stories that matter need to be told so history isn’t forgotten.”

His new book, Murder at Matfield Green, tells the haunting true story of Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Conroy O’Brien, whose life was cut short during a tragic 1970s traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike. Norton’s father, a KHP Trooper himself, had died earlier that same year—making O’Brien’s story deeply personal.

“His story needed to be told,” Norton said. “I had a childhood connection that pulled me into the research.”

Through meticulous research and compassionate storytelling, Norton brings to life not just the tragedy but also the legacy of O’Brien’s family—stretching back through generations of grit, service, and innovation.

Meanwhile, Terri S. Van Slyke, another Salinan and longtime friend of Toelle, brings inspiration and faith to her readers through Warriors RIS3—a book that blends Christian reflection, personal resilience, and the lessons learned on the basketball court.

Van Slyke, a former collegiate athlete, coach, and higher education leader, uses her real-life experiences to empower readers to rise above adversity through a strategy she calls The R.I.S.E. Playbook.

“I really liked the idea of working with a local, small publishing company,” said Van Slyke. “And I knew I could trust Jennifer with the story I’ve crafted.”

Toelle and Van Slyke’s partnership traces back more than two decades to their college days at Kansas Wesleyan University.

“As we sat together through a long night of editing,” Toelle shared with a laugh, “we couldn’t help but reflect—who would’ve imagined that two young communications students from KWU would end up here, sharing stories with the world?”

With Warriors RIS3, Van Slyke’s message of faith, perseverance, and empowerment is clear: everyone has the strength to rise again.

Both Van Slyke and Norton embody what Toelle envisioned for Janine Chellington Press. They look forward to future writing projects and others who share their vision.