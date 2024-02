SALINA CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

ROCELYN SHOW – UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARY BOWLING

KAIDEN COMEAU – KANSAS WESLEYAN FOOTBALL

RYKER GROSSNER – BETHANY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HUNTER MOWERY – FORT HAYS STATE FOOTBALL

JAMEER MOORE – KANSAS FOOTBALL

SALINA SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

AVA LEMASTER – HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRACK & CROSS COUNTRY

ELLSWORTH HIGH SCHOOL

COLE WEBBER – MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE FOOTBALL

IF WE MISSED ANYTHING – PLEASE SUBMIT SIGNING INFORMATION AND A PICTURE TO [email protected]