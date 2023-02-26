Local 5A State Wrestling Results

5A – 113
Salina South – Kyle Rector
Def. Blue Valley SW’s Lucas Skouse by Fall (1:40)
Lost to Salina Central’s Jase Adam by Fall (1:43)
Lost to Lansing’s Jacob Garner by Fall (3:59)
Salina Central – Jase Adam PLACED 2ND
Def. Sumner Academy’s Sommyr Moore by Fall (1:26)
Def. Salina South’s Kyle Rector by Fall (1:43)
Def. Bishop Carroll’s Caden Denton by Decision (8-4)
Lost to Newton’s Lucas Kaufman by Major Decision (11-0)
5A – 120
Salina Central – Isaac Phimvongsa
Def. Bonner Springs’ Frankie Garcia by Fall (1:36)
Lost to Newton’s Nick Treaster by Fall (0:00)
Lost to Andover’s Coulter Rieschick by Forfeit
5A – 132
Salina Central – Abram Owings
Def. Blue Valley SW’s Evan Richardson by Fall (3:10)
Lost to Hays’ Harley Zimmerman by TF-1.5 2:48 (15-0)
Def. Topeka Seaman’s Colin Little by Decision (7-5)
Lost to Shawnee Height’s Andrew Bonebrake by Fall (5:33)
5A – 144
Salina Central – Dawson Hogan PLACED 2ND
Def. Pittsburg’s Tyler Bailey by Major Decision (13-5)
Def. Maize’s Camden Padgett by Fall (4:51)
Def. Andover’s. Bradley Trimmell by Decision (6-3)
Lost to Goddard’s Jacob Goodwin by Major Decision (10-0)
Salina Central – Tyrus Young
Lost to Pittsburg’s Jaquan Augustin by SV-1 (5-3)
Lost to Newton’s Logan Buchanan by Decision (10-5)
5A – 285
Salina Central – Carlos Aguilar
Lost to Blue Valley SW’s Torin Forsyth by Fall (0:53)
Lost to Lansing’s Elijah Mathis by Fall (2:18)