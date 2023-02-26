Salina, KS

Local 5A State Wrestling Results

Jackson SchneiderFebruary 26, 2023

5A – 113

Salina South – Kyle Rector

Def. Blue Valley SW’s Lucas Skouse by Fall (1:40)

Lost to Salina Central’s Jase Adam by Fall (1:43)

Lost to Lansing’s Jacob Garner by Fall (3:59)

Salina Central – Jase Adam PLACED 2ND

Def. Sumner Academy’s Sommyr Moore by Fall (1:26)

Def. Salina South’s Kyle Rector by Fall (1:43)

Def. Bishop Carroll’s Caden Denton by Decision (8-4)

Lost to Newton’s Lucas Kaufman by Major Decision (11-0)

5A – 120

Salina Central – Isaac Phimvongsa

Def. Bonner Springs’ Frankie Garcia by Fall (1:36)

Lost to Newton’s Nick Treaster by Fall (0:00)

Lost to Andover’s Coulter Rieschick by Forfeit

5A – 132

Salina Central – Abram Owings

Def. Blue Valley SW’s Evan Richardson by Fall (3:10)

Lost to Hays’ Harley Zimmerman by TF-1.5 2:48 (15-0)

Def. Topeka Seaman’s Colin Little by Decision (7-5)

Lost to Shawnee Height’s Andrew Bonebrake by Fall (5:33)

5A – 144

Salina Central – Dawson Hogan PLACED 2ND

Def. Pittsburg’s Tyler Bailey by Major Decision (13-5)

Def. Maize’s Camden Padgett by Fall (4:51)

Def. Andover’s. Bradley Trimmell by Decision (6-3) 

Lost to Goddard’s Jacob Goodwin by Major Decision (10-0)

Salina Central – Tyrus Young

Lost to Pittsburg’s Jaquan Augustin by SV-1 (5-3)

Lost to Newton’s Logan Buchanan by Decision (10-5)

5A – 285

Salina Central – Carlos Aguilar

Lost to Blue Valley SW’s Torin Forsyth by Fall (0:53)

Lost to Lansing’s Elijah Mathis by Fall (2:18)

 

