Have you looked at the improved Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) policy lately? Farm Bureau policy supports the development and maintenance of “adequate risk management tools for livestock producers1, and judging by the numbers of animals insured withLRP, from its inception in 2003 through 2020, the LRP policy was arguably less than adequate. However, with the passing of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, several improvements were made. While it takes time to go from law to regulation, coupled with a COVID-19-slowed rollout, the number of livestock has increased exponentially over the last couple of years.

LRP offers protection against price declines by indemnifying producers if prices drop below a predetermined level. It is available for feeder cattle, fed cattle and swine. It doesn’t protect against poor gains, poor quality or death loss. Premium rates, coverage levels and actual ending values are available online here, or from your local Farm Bureau Financial Services agent.

Two changes in particular have helped. First, the number of animals that can be insured was increased. For fed and feeder cattle, the annual limit went from 2,000 head to 25,000 head, and for swine it increased from 32,000 to 750,000 head.

Second, and most impactful change, was the increase in the level of federal cost-share. When first released, the cost-share was 13 percent, leaving farmers and ranchers on the hook for the remaining 87 percent of the premium. Far less than the average federal cost-share of 62 percent available for crop insurance. Today, depending on the coverage level, the federal cost-share will range from 35 up to 55 percent.

For the rest of this article, I’m going to focus on feeder cattle, but many of the terms and explanations also apply to fed cattle and swine. For more detailed information and to run some quotes, contact your local agent.

Step One. Complete a one-time application with your agent, preferably before you’re ready to examine and purchase a Specific Coverage Endorsement (SCE), which is the policy specific to the animals you wish to insure.

Specific Coverage Endorsements

Are offered over 10 time periods, ranging from 13 to 52 weeks in length. Note: Some SCEs may not be available on any given day if price or rating information is insufficient.

The policy is settled on the SCEs “End Date,” corresponding to the end of the period selected. Note: Cattle must still be owned within 60 days of the End Date, but can also be retained past the End Date.

Coverage Prices range from 70 to 100 percent of the “expected” ending value of the CME Feeder Cattle Index ™ 2 .

For beef breeds, you must specify between steers and heifers, in addition to a “weight.” Weight 1 are calves under 600 lbs., Weight 2 is 600-1,000 lbs.

Other types of feeders that can be insured include predominantly dairy and predominately brahman, utilizing the same weight categories as above, or you can also select and insure unborn livestock (beef steers & heifers, brahman, or dairy).

The maximum number of head per SCE is 12,000; max per year is 25,000 head.

To demonstrate, let’s look at a simple feeder cattle example. It’s Nov. 21, 2023 and I’ve recently weaned 100, 450-lb. steers. My plan is to retain ownership over the winter, aiming for 2.25 lb. average daily gain, and a target sale date around the last half of February with the calves weighing 675 lbs., or 6.75 hundred weight (cwt.).

Table 1. An LRP Feeder Cattle Report for November 20, 2023 (partial screen shot)

Screen shot shows the top four rows (13 week time period), after selecting: Feeder Cattle, Kansas, Weight 2 (600-1,000 lbs.) https://www.rma.usda.gov/en/Information-Tools/Livestock-Reports

Key columns to focus on include: