Littlejohn named as KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseDecember 12, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan’s Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes last week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors and is presented by Equity Bank.

 

Littlejohn continues to be Mr. Consistent for the Coyotes, with a pair of double-doubles this week. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the overtime win over Ottawa, and added 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Saint Mary. He also added 2.5 blocks per game, and 2.0 steals per game, helping KWU improve to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the KCAC.

 

The Coyotes knocked off Ottawa in overtime 78-77 on Wednesday, then pulled away in the second half to top the Saint Mary Spires 86-62 in Leavenworth.

 

No. 18 ranked Kansas Wesleyan hosts Sterling on Tuesday in the final conference contest of the first semester, then heads to Phoenix, Ariz. to take on SAGU-American Indian College and Park Gilbert ahead of the holiday break.

