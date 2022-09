The Little River Redskins grabbed their third straight victory on Friday, defeating Solomon 56-6.

The Redskins scored less than a minute into the contest to take the early lead and they would never look back.

The victory brings Little River’s record to 3-1, while Solomon has now dropped its last two, bringing them to 2-2 on the season.

Up next for Little River is a date at Moundridge next week, while Solomon will travel to Goessel.

A full stat recap of the contest is below: