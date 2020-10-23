Little River Runs Past Solomon

The Solomon Gorillas knew they had their hands full with the Little River Redskins.

That they did.

Jayden Garrison, Rylan Konen, and Graham Stephens each had multiple touchdowns, the Solomon offense suffered from four turnovers, and Little River blanked the Gorillas 64-0 Friday night in Solomon. The Gorillas lost for the fourth straight week, dropping to 4-4. Little River improved to 6-2.

Little River’s first play from scrimmage was a 43-yard touchdown run by Garrison. Stephens followed with a 12-yard score midway through the first. Garrison dominated the remaining 6:53, scoring on TD runs of 16 and 8 with an 18-yard pass to Grant Stephens.

Graham Stephens took over the next two drives as he scored on a two-yard plunge and threw a 46-yard bomb to Garrison. Konen ended the game with scoring runs of 17 and 9 yards.

Little River racked up 360 yards of offense, 265 on the ground. Garrison was the top rusher, racking up 97 yards and three touchdowns. Konen ran six times for 64 yards and a pair of scores. Stephens finished with 51 rushing yards and two scores.

Solomon quarterback Alex Herbal paced the Gorillas with 51 yards on 10 carries.

*PHOTO BY STACEY ZERBE*