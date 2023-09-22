Little River handles Solomon, 54-8

The Solomon Gorillas met the tough task of the Little River Redskins on Friday night, with both teams entering off of a loss.

Little River would take control of this one early, as Andrew Smith would find Jaren Garrison for a long score. Smith would then return a Solomon punt 70 yards for a score, and rush in another from 13-yards out all before the end of the first quarter.

From there, Little River would take a 40-0 lead into the locker room, a comfortable advantage for one of the powerhouse schools in 8-Man Football.

The Solomon Gorillas would score their lone touchdown of the night on a Spencer Cope to Spencer Krause connection of 53-yards. Krause would also punch in the 2-point try for the Gorillas, who fall to 1-3 under first year Head Coach Andrew Capsey, who is continuing to build a strong foundation for future success at Solomon.

Little River bounced back off their loss to Ell-Saline and are now 3-1. They will host Moundridge next week in one of the marquee games of week five in Kansas. Solomon will play host to the Goessel Bluebirds next week.

LINE SCORE

Solomon (1-3) – 0 – 0 – 8 – X / 8

Little River (3-1) – 24 – 16 – 14 – X / 54

STAT BREAKDOWN