Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 33 °

Little Caesar’s to Offer Free Pizza

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2018

The biggest upset in NCAA tournament history is good news for pizza lovers in Salina.

Little Caesar’s Pizza had promised that if any “crazy happened”, specifically a 16th seed knocking out a 1 seed, they’d give everyone a free lunch.

This past Friday evening, “crazy happened”.  The 16 seeded University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers defeated the 1 seeded Virginia Cavaliers 74-to-54.

The pizza chain is true to its word, and on Monday, April 2nd, will make good on its promise. The company will provide a free lunch combo at participating locations across the country.

The Salina Little Caesar’s says it will be participating. They will have a limited number of their lunch combos available for free, one per household, between 11:30 and  1:00 on April 2nd.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Thief Found

A stolen vehicle was recovered and an arrest made after a warrant was served at a Salina hotel on Su...

March 19, 2018 Comments

Shots Fired from Motel Balcony

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

Little Caesar’s to Offer Free Piz...

Top News

March 19, 2018

Girls’ Accessories Chain Clai...

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Thief Found
March 19, 2018Comments
Shots Fired from Motel Ba...
March 19, 2018Comments
Girls’ Accessories ...
March 19, 2018Comments
Transient Arrested after ...
March 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH