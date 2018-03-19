Little Caesar’s to Offer Free Pizza

The biggest upset in NCAA tournament history is good news for pizza lovers in Salina.

Little Caesar’s Pizza had promised that if any “crazy happened”, specifically a 16th seed knocking out a 1 seed, they’d give everyone a free lunch.

This past Friday evening, “crazy happened”. The 16 seeded University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers defeated the 1 seeded Virginia Cavaliers 74-to-54.

The pizza chain is true to its word, and on Monday, April 2nd, will make good on its promise. The company will provide a free lunch combo at participating locations across the country.

The Salina Little Caesar’s says it will be participating. They will have a limited number of their lunch combos available for free, one per household, between 11:30 and 1:00 on April 2nd.