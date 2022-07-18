Liquor Store Robbed

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a liquor store at closing time on Saturday.

Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Brooks Liquor, located at 1845 S. Ninth Street, at 10:06 p.m. Saturday. An employee reported that they were closing the store with a co-worker when an unknown man entered and snatched the store’s money bag out of the employee’s hands. The suspect then knocked the employee to the ground and ran out.

Tonniges said police are reviewing video footage and following up on identifying the suspect.