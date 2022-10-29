Lion’s season come to an end with 57-6 loss to Rossville

Minneapolis traveled to Rossville Friday night for the first round in the Class 2A playoffs. Unfortunately for Minneapolis it was Rossville getting the win 57-6 and moving onto the next round.

Rossville would score first with 10:15 left in the first on Camden Horak’s 7 yard touchdown pass to Braiden Hensley and the Bulldogs would take an early 7-0 lead. Then Rossville would get a safety with 1:42 left to play in the first and take a 9-0 lead.

In the 2nd quarter Rossville would score 4 times. The first 2 scores were both rushing touchdowns by Braiden Hensley, one from 9 yards and the other from 44 yards out. The Bulldogs would lead 23-0 with 6:07 left until halftime. With 3:07 left in the 2nd quarter Camden Horak would punch it on from 2 yards out and Rossville led 30-0. Then with :52 seconds until halftime Camden Horak would connect with Ayron Klesath from 33 yards out and the Bulldogs would take a 37-0 lead into halftime.

Minneapolis would get on the scoreboard first in the 2nd half with a 58 yard strike from Ryan Parks to Braylon Smith and the Lions would cut the deficit to 37-6. The Bulldogs would answer with a 10 yard touchdown run by Tayson Horak with 8:37 left in the 3rd and would lead 43-6. Then Camden Horak would connect with Ayron Klesath again this time from 32 yards out and the Bulldogs led 50-6. The Bulldogs would score one more time at the end of the 3rd quarter on Camden Horak’s second rushing touchdown of the ball game and lead 57-6.

The was no scoring in the 4th quarter as both teams would keep their opponents out of the end zone.

The Nex-tech Wireless Player of the Game is Ryan Parks as he would thread the needle for the only Minneapolis touchdown.

The H&R Block of the Game was Camden Robins for his efforts on some of the positive plays for the Lions.

Minneapolis finishes the season with a 5-4 record and would have a winning record for the first time since 2014. Rossville moves to 5-4 and will travel to Seneca next week and take on the #1 team in Class 2A the Nemaha Central Thunder.