Lion’s season come to an end with 57-6 loss to Rossville

Todd SenecalOctober 29, 2022

Minneapolis traveled to Rossville Friday night for the first round in the Class 2A playoffs. Unfortunately for Minneapolis it was Rossville getting the win 57-6 and moving onto the next round.

Rossville would score first with 10:15 left in the first on Camden Horak’s 7 yard touchdown pass to Braiden Hensley and the Bulldogs would take an early 7-0 lead. Then Rossville would get a safety with 1:42 left to play in the first and take a 9-0 lead.
In the 2nd quarter Rossville would score 4 times. The first 2 scores were both rushing touchdowns by Braiden Hensley, one from 9 yards and the other from 44 yards out. The Bulldogs would lead 23-0 with 6:07 left until halftime. With 3:07 left in the 2nd quarter Camden Horak would punch it on from 2 yards out and Rossville led 30-0. Then with :52 seconds until halftime Camden Horak would connect with Ayron Klesath from 33 yards out and the Bulldogs would take a 37-0 lead into halftime.
Minneapolis would get on the scoreboard first in the 2nd half with a 58 yard strike from Ryan Parks to Braylon Smith and the Lions would cut the deficit to 37-6. The Bulldogs would answer with a 10 yard touchdown run by Tayson Horak with 8:37 left in the 3rd and would lead 43-6. Then Camden Horak would connect with Ayron Klesath again this time from 32 yards out and the Bulldogs led 50-6. The Bulldogs would score one more time at the end of the 3rd quarter on Camden Horak’s second rushing touchdown of the ball game and lead 57-6.
The was no scoring in the 4th quarter as both teams would keep their opponents out of the end zone.
The Nex-tech Wireless Player of the Game is Ryan Parks as he would thread the needle for the only Minneapolis touchdown.
The H&R Block of the Game was Camden Robins for his efforts on some of the positive plays for the Lions.
Minneapolis finishes the season with a 5-4 record and would have a winning record for the first time since 2014. Rossville moves to 5-4 and will travel to Seneca next week and take on the #1 team in Class 2A the Nemaha Central Thunder.
          1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Final
Minneapolis   0  –  0  –  6  –  0 – 6
Rossville        9  –  28 – 20 – 0 – 57

