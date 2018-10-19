Lions Lose To Tough Phillipsburg Squad

Minneapolis Lions battled on the road tonight against the Phillipsburg Panthers, the number one team in the State in Class 2A. Panthers would win 61-6.

The Lions were within a score early in the second quarter after Junior Quarterback Derek Freel ran it in from two yards out to cap off a 3:56 drive to bring them within eigth, 14-6.

Phillipsburg would answer back on their next drive with a 16-yard touchdown run from Senior Cha’ron Ellis to extend their lead to 15, 21-6. Senior back Treylan Gross would score on the next three drives for the Panthers. The first on a 1-play, 21-yard touchdown pass from Senior Quarterback Trey Sides. Second was a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left to go in the second quarter. He would add a 5-yard touchdown run before the end of the half. Gross, also, had a 55-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Panthers led 41-6 at halftime.

Turnovers plagued the Lions throughout the game. Senior Tristin Hauck fumbled twice in the first half stalling two offensive drives that were in Phillipsburg territory. Freel would fumble in the first half, as well, while Hauck had another fumble in the fourth quarter.

Gross finished with seven carries for 144 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and one completion for a touchdown.

Senior Tyson Villalpando led the Lions with 12 carries for 73 yards. Freel finished 6-for-8 throwing for 97 yards.