Lions Drop Both At Ellsworth

The Ellsworth Bearcats hit 10 3-pointers on their way to a 57-41 victory over the Minneapolis Lions Tuesday night.

Minneapolis put together a great second quarter behind five points each from Junior Kaden McCullick and Freshman Spencer Davidson to be within three, 26-23, at the half.

The Lions got within one early third quarter, 29-28, before the Bearcats went on a 12-0 run to open up the lead to double-digits. Ellsworth led 31-15 after three.

Ellsworth was led by 15 points from Senior Remington Cravens. Senior Jordan Base had 11, Freshman Avery Haxton knocked in nine, and Senior Chris Fitzgerald and Junior Grant Gwinner added eight each.

Minneapolis got nine points from Davidson, while Senior TreVaughn Thomas finished with eight and McCullick added seven.

The Lions are now 6-10 overall and 4-4 in league play. They go on the road to face Southeast of Saline on Friday night.

Bearcat Girls Sweep Lions

Ellsworth opened up the second half on a 16-0 run to defeat Minneapolis, 42-20.

After trailing 9-4 in the first quarter, Minneapolis Sophomore Kersti Nelson went 3-for-4 from behind the arc in the second quarter to help bring the Lions to within two, 15-13, at the half.

Ellsworth forced nine Minneapolis turnovers in the third quarter and held the Lions scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half. The Bearcats outscored the Lions, 16-2, in the third to lead 31-15.

Minneapolis were led by Nelson’s nine points. Junior Karisma Vignery had seven and Senior Faythe Korinek added four.

Ellsworth’s leading scorer was Senior Kolby Davis, who knocked in 16. Senior Paige Talbott dropped 10 points and Sophomore Jaide Talbott had seven.