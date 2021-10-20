Lions Club Hosting 63rd Community Barbecue

An event which has been going on in Salina for over a half century to fund an organization that helps the community in multiple ways is this weekend. For the 63rd year in a row the Sunflower Lions Club will host a community barbecue.

The Salina Downtown Lions club has been serving Salina and Saline County for over 100 years. Proceeds from the barbecue will be used to benefit the Central Kansas District 4-H Club Work. The Lions have been Sponsoring Saline County 4-H Activities since 1925.

The barbecue is a major fundraiser for the Lions. According to the organization, they raised and then spent or donated over $ 14,212.00 during the last two years towards Saline County 4-H Clubs, Youth Baseball, Youth Music Events, Lion’s Sight, and other charitable and civic activities, for a total of over $ 337,497.00 in the last 22 years.

The barbecue on Saturday will Serving from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park Cost is $9.00 per person for advance purchase tickets, or $11.00 at the door.

Advance purchase tickets are available from any 4-H Club Member, any Downtown Lion’s Club Member, or by calling 825-1807 to order or arrange pick up of your advance tickets. Bulk meat is available. Dine in and or carry out meals are available.

The organization invites the community to “come enjoy great BBQ, coleslaw, beans, and a sweet treat.”

Entertainment will be provided by the Salina German Band.

If you are interested in knowing more about the Salina Downtown Lions club call 825-1807