Lions Claw Past Bearcats In Sweep

The Minneapolis Lady Lions picked up a heart-stopping win in its league home opener on Tuesday, with Minneapolis downing Ellsworth 35-31.

The final score indicates how low scoring the game was on Tuesday as Minneapolis led 6-5 after one but were tied with Ellsworth 16-16 at halftime.

One of the biggest moments of the game came midway through the third quarter when Minneapolis was able to string together a 9-0 run to go ahead 25-18 after a Kersti Nelson 3-pointer.

However, Ellsworth answered back with a 7-0 run of its own to end the quarter. Still, the Lady Lions led 25-23 at the end of the quarter.

The final quarter went back and forth, however, Minneapolis began to get to the foul line to grab the lead. Ellsworth made some shots to stay in the game, but two Paeton Smith free-throws with less than 6 seconds to go were enough to give MHS the win.

Ellsworth (2-3, 0-1 NCAA) had two scorers in double-figures on Tuesday. Jaide Talbott led the way with 12 points and Maggie Windholz scored 11.

Minneapolis (2-3, 1-1 NCAA) had a balanced scoring effort as Nelson led the Lions with nine points.

Ellsworth will host Beloit on Friday, while Minneapolis travels to Sacred Heart.

Minneapolis Boys 70, Ellsworth 46

Minneapolis battled a tad bit of a slow start and turnovers before pulling away for its fifth-straight win to open up there—yet again in blowout fashion.

The Lions started out the night ice-cold from the field, however, they relied on their go-to post player, Spencer Davidson, to pace the Lions in the opening quarter.

Davidson led MHS to a 17-9 first quarter lead, before his teammate, Nolan White heated up in the second quarter.

Minneapolis led 39-23 at halftime after White hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Bearcats fought tough in the second half, but never threatened.

Ellsworth (1-4, 0-1 NCAA) leaned on Braden Schulte with 16 points. Avery Haxton scored 11.

White scored a season-best 20 points in the Minneapolis (5-0, 2-0 NCAA) victory. Davidson added in 18, while Daniel Watson had 10 points.

The next Minneapolis game is this Friday as the Lions have a big showdown with Sacred Heart on 92.7 The New Zoo.