Lindsborg Museum Joins “Museums for All” Effort

Lindsborg’s Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum has joined a program which offers increased availability for low-income families

According to the museum, the organization is now part of Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Old Mill Museum for a minimal fee of $3 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free or reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Old Mill Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also to raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 850 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum celebrates and preserves the pioneering spirit of the Smoky Valley by educating, entertaining, and building community across generations so that history comes to life. With special emphasis on the period from 1870 to 1910, the museum includes two buildings on the National Registry of Historical Places and extensive archives and artifact collections. The museum seeks to honor the rich story of Lindsborg and its people.

_ _ _

Learn more about the museum at www.oldmillmuseum.org.