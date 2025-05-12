Lineup Set For 40th Festival Jam

The lineup is set for the 40th Festival Jam.

According to SM Hanson Music, 1985 was the 1st year for the Festival Jam. The event, officially known as the SM Hanson Music Festival Jam, was created by Steve and Rick Hanson as an opportunity for local and regional bands to play to a large audience, A crowd of 2,000 people has turned into over 13,000 for the single Thursday night event.

The first year there were 24 bands which performed on the old gazebo, which is now located in Jerry Ivey Park. In later years that number was reduced to 16 bands over the 4- hour show.

Originally a “pre-festival event” on Thursday night, it has become the highest attended event of the Smoky Hill River

Festival.

The SM Hanson Festival Jam is an amazing evening of music for all ages. Four hours of music. 16 bands play for 12 minutes.

This year, bands applied from all across Kansas. The selection process and goals are to offer a variety of music from the region. There are five new bands and a mix of other past performers.

The music changes every 15 minutes on the quarter hour. Quick set changes are possible through the backline equipment and well-practiced stage staff provided by SM Hanson Music. If you have seen the old Gazebo, imagine the chaos of swapping out bands in 3 minutes.

Today, the Eric Stein Stage allows a greater stage area to manage the chaos. The musicians get tuned back stage and then the frantic 3 minutes of switching bands begins.

This year’s lineup includes:

5:45 To Be Announced Information on the Invitational band will be announced later.

6:00 The Radicles 4-pc rock band from Salina and Lindsborg

6:15 Fed Up Local Salina rock band – 5-pc

6:30 Motor Co This 3-pc band is based in Beloit. Playing Alt Rock.

6:45 Phi Ya NEW band from Wichita. 3-pc band playing rock

7:00 Lix Classic Rock band from Salina – they have been together for 40+ years.

7:15 Urban Spelunkers NEW band – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass.

7:30 The Ghost Racket NEW band from Manhattan. 3-pc playing rock

7:45 Hey Radio High Energy from Wichita – a favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music.

8:00 Don Wagner These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. 4-pc band from Salina and Bennington

8:15 HyWay 14 New to Festival Jam. 4pc from Hutchinson. Describe their music as grunge-rock/red-dirt country.

8:30 Soul Preachers Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina.

8:45 Love Like War New to Festival Jam. Central Kansas roots – 5pc band playing Alt Rock.

9:00 Cash Hollistah Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – last seen at Festival Jam in 2018

9:15 Bootleg Mercy This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge

9:30 Steve Hanson & Co. The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great.

9:45 The Blades A Salina favorite. You gotta love a rock/pop/funk band with horns.

The 40th SM Hanson Festival Jam will be the largest single evening music event in the Midwest. Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 12th. Music begins at 5:45 with a special-by-invitation band.

Smoky Hill River Festival wristbands are your admission. SM Hanson Music and many other local/regional merchants have wristbands on sale now.