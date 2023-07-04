Line of Severe Storms Expected

Mother Nature could provide her own fireworks Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, after a hot Independence Day with a high temperature approaching 100 degrees, severe weather is possible beginning late in the evening.

A line of severe storms is expected to develop across northwest Kansas and spread southeastward this evening and tonight. The line of storms will form along a cold front and spread southeast into central Kansas late this evening and tonight.

The area most likely to be impacted will be along and north of a Great Bend to McPherson line, between 9PM and 3AM.

Damaging wind of 60-70 mph will be possible.