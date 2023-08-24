Lindsey, Martin Added as Walk-ons

Buy Season Ticket Now | View 2023-24 Roster | View 2023-24 Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Thursday afternoon (August 24) the additions of walk-ons Taymont Lindsey (Kerens, Texas/Kerens/Manhattan Christian College) and Mack Martin (Overland Park, Kan./IMG Academy) to his program for the 2023-24 season.

Lindsey will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 sport student-athletes an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin will be a true freshman with the traditional five-year window to play four seasons of college basketball.

Following in the footsteps of former teammate and current graduate assistant Nate Awbrey, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Lindsey arrives at K-State after spending the last four seasons (2019-23) at Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kan., where he helped the Thunder to an 86-40 record and consecutive NCCAA Final Four appearances in 2022 and 2023, including the national championship game in 2023.

As a traditional senior in 2022-23, Lindsey helped MCC to a 25-10 record, along with Midwest Christian College Conference regular-season and conference tournament championships, en route to NCCAA Division II Championship game. He played in 33 games with 28 starts, ranking second on the team in assists (97) and fourth in scoring (12.3 ppg.). For the season, he averaged 12.3 points on 47.3 percent (151-of-319) shooting with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.8 minutes per game.

All told, Lindsey scored 1,068 points on 49.3 percent shooting to go along with 397 rebounds, 233 assists and 106 steals in his Thunder career. He is the 29th player in MCC history to eclipse 1,000 career points.

A 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward, Martin arrives at K-State after playing a postgraduate season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2022-23. He helped win a pair of Class 4A State Championships (2021, 2022) while at Bishop Miege in Overland Park, Kan., where he played alongside current Wildcat Taj Manning.

Momentum continues to build for the Wildcats under second-year head coach Jerome Tang, who led the team to a 26-10 overall record and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

K-State returns three starters in rising seniors Nae’Qwan Tomlin and David N’Guessan and junior Cam Carter, along with three other returners (Dorian Finister, Taj Manning and Jerrell Colbert) in 2023-24. The program also added one of the top transfer classes with graduate transfers Tylor Perry and Ques Glover and junior Arthur Kaluma to go with a Top-30 freshman classes of Dai Dai Ames, R.J. Jones and Macaleab Rich. They recently completed a historic 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., where the Wildcats posted a 2-1 record.

