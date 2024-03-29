Lindsborg to Host Lawrence Artist

Jennifer Burkhead of Lawrence, will be the Artist-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum, April 2-14.

Inspired by satellite photographs, Burkhead embarked on a journey of creativity, painting with acrylics on wood panels and interpreting the images in her distinctive style. While her pieces bear a resemblance to the satellite images, they also exhibit characteristics of non-figurative abstract art.

Initially drawn to the natural beauty depicted in the satellite photos—such as water, grasses, and tree canopies—Burkhead’s exploration led her to observe human interventions like roads, highways, and buildings. She found that incorporating these elements expanded the palette of colors she used and introduced geometric and symmetrical constructions, highlighting the contrast between nature’s beauty and the negative impact of human activity, such as mining and development. Jennifer’s artwork is open to interpretation, aiming to spark conversations and discussions among viewers.

Burkhead joins Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center on April 6 as guest instructor for Saturday Morning Makers, a workshop for children aged 6-9. Please register your child by clicking on this link.

A reception for Burkhead at the Red Barn Studio Museum will be Friday, April 5, 5:00-7:00pm.

The Red Barn Studio Museum is located at 212 S. Main Street. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday, 10:00am-5:00pm and Saturday-Sunday, 1:00-5:00pm. The Raymer Society’s Artist-in-Residence program is sponsored in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industry Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, contact the Red Barn Studio Museum at 785-227-2217 or [email protected].