Lindsborg Stolen Car Found in Salina

An alert from the FLOCK camera system in Salina helps in the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

According to Salina Police, at about 7:45 Wednesday night an officer got a FLOCK alert that a vehicle reported stolen out of Lindsborg on Sunday was in the area of 12th and Bishop in Salina. The vehicle was a white 2005 KIA Optima.

The officer observed a vehicle similar to the stolen vehicle in the area of Montrose and College. As the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the vehicle began accelerating and run a stop sign at Charles and Phillips. The officer activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle continued to accelerate.

The vehicle drove into a driveway in the 600 block of S. 10th. The driver ran, leaving the vehicle in drive. It struck a fence in the area.

A witness in the area described the driver as a white male, approximately 5’9”, wearing a white tank top. The suspect was carrying several bags. He has possibly been been identified.