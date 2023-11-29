Lindsborg Snowflake Parade Saturday

What’s become a Lindsborg holiday tradition will be held this Saturday.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun of a wild and wacky parade. Plan to be part of the fun–all snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes and ugly sweater-wearers welcome.

Parade line up begins at 10:30am at Bethany Lutheran Church. Bethany Lutheran Church is located at 320 N. Main Street.

Parade route, down Main Street, begins at 11:00am.

Bring your chair and a hot beverage to make the most of the morning. Be prepared to get jolly while watching the whimsy

Following the parade, visit Santa at First Bank Kansas and enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus at the library until 1:00pm. First Bank Kansas is located at 118 N. Main Street.

Afterwards, there will be free “take and make” ornaments for children at participating businesses (while supplies last).

_ _ _

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau