Lindsborg Snowflake Parade is Saturday

What’s become a Lindsborg holiday tradition will be held this Saturday.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun of a wild and wacky parade. Plan to be part of the fun–all snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes and ugly sweater-wearers welcome.

All are invited to be a part of the parade or just watch the fun from the sidelines. Silliness is encouraged!

The parade line-up begins at 10:30am in Bethany Lutheran Church parking lot, 320 N. Main Street. The parade begins at 11:00am.

The fun continues throughout the day with a visit from Santa and merchant Take & Make ornaments.

