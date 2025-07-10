Lindsborg Ready For “Christmas in July”

“Little Sweden” is planning a big holiday-themed celebration this weekend. This Saturday it’s Christmas in July.

Lindsborg’s “Christmas in July” is a midsummer celebration featuring Christmas-themed activities and festivities in the Swedish town . It includes in-store specials, photo opportunities with Santa, gift basket drawings, and even a “snow” shower in Swensson Park for kids. The event aims to bring a bit of festive cheer to the summer heat

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the weather is going to remind us it is July but the businesses will be showcasing some pretty cool deals. The weatherman is even predicting the possibility of “snow”. The only place not air-conditioned is Swensson Park, but it will have the “snow”. Bubble fun begins at 2:00pm for ages 2-12, don’t forget your swimsuit and goggles.

Enjoy a variety of activities and multiple holiday parties downtown from 10:00am-5:00pm. Perhaps you will spot Santa, rumor has it he enjoys visiting Lindsborg during his “off season.”

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau