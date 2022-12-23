Lindsborg Museum Meets $50,000 Match Challenge

Thanks to generous support from 74 distinct gifts from individuals, families, and organizations, supporters of Lindsborg’s Old Mill Museum have successfully met a $50,000 match challenge.

According to the museum, while Caroline de Filippis, Community Development Director, thanked everyone who donated to make the achievement possible, Lenora Lynam, the museum’s Executive Director, offered a special message of gratitude.

“We would like to send a sincere thank you to our anonymous donor for making this a very Merry Christmas for us,” she said in a video that museum staff released on social media on Thursday evening.

Adam Pracht, Marketing and Communications Director, also announced in the video that the donor – upon learning of the challenge’s success – has chosen to keep the momentum going with a $5,000 Stretch Challenge!

Focusing specifically on encouraging additional museum memberships before the end of 2022, the Stretch Challenge will match 1 to 1 all new and renewing individual and family memberships made by the end of business on December 31, effectively doubling the value of each membership to the museum.

Museum memberships can be purchased online at www.oldmillmuseum.org/members or by calling 785-227-3595 (Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Meeting the $50,000 Match Challenge took giving of $23,723 from the community of museum supporters (comprised of $520 in individual memberships, $2,040 in family memberships, and $21,160 in one-time donations). This resulted in total overall giving to the museum of $73,720 from the Match Challenge!