Lindsborg Man Missing at Wilson Lake

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2019

Authorities are searching for a Lindsborg man who went missing at a Wilson Lake.

According to the the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 26 year old Engel Rosario was reported missing at the lake late Tuesday afternoon. Rosario’s kayak was found unattended in the lake near Minooka Park.

Emergency responders from County Fire, City Fire, Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as well as the Russell County Sheriffs Office responded.

This is an ongoing search and investigation at this time.

