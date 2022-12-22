Lindsborg Man Killed in Crash

A Lindsborg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an icy road late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Sawyer Lysell-Alkire of Lindsborg was driving a 2003 Mazda Tribute headed south on Interstate 135. The SUV entered the a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its top approximately 100 feet West of the roadway edge.

A passenger in the SUV, 21-year-old Grant Lysell-Alkire was killed in the crash. Sawyer was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday night at around 9:15 on I 135 at milepost 78 Southbound, 1/4 mile north of Old Highway 81.