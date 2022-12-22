Salina, KS

Now: -2 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 7 ° | Lo: -6 °

BREAKING NEWS

Lindsborg Man Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerDecember 22, 2022

A Lindsborg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an icy road late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old  Sawyer Lysell-Alkire of Lindsborg was driving a 2003 Mazda Tribute headed south on Interstate 135. The SUV entered the a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its top approximately 100 feet West of the roadway edge.

A passenger in the SUV, 21-year-old Grant Lysell-Alkire was killed in the crash. Sawyer was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday night at around 9:15 on I 135 at milepost 78 Southbound, 1/4 mile north of Old Highway 81.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Lindsborg Man Killed in Crash

A Lindsborg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an icy road late Wednesday night. Accordi...

December 22, 2022 Comments

KWU Surpasses Music Campaign’s Go...

Top News

December 22, 2022

A Call to Call Senator Moran

Kansas News

December 22, 2022

NCKL Winter Recap

Sports News

December 22, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Call to Call Senator Mo...
December 22, 2022Comments
“Christmas Carol...
December 22, 2022Comments
Tips For Dealing With the...
December 22, 2022Comments
World’s Largest Bel...
December 22, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra