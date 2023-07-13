Lindsborg Limited-Edition Ice Cream Flavor

A new ice cream flavor will be available in Lindsborg for a limited time. To celebrate the Lindsborg community’s “Christmas in July” celebration on Saturday, Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is partnering with local ice cream shop Indigo Moo’d to offer a new “Old Mill Mint” flavor for a limited time.

Museum Executive Director Lenora Lynam said this was a great community partnership.

“Indigo Moo’d is one of our favorite local places for an authentic Lindsborg treat,” Lynam said. “We’re so pleased to be working with them on this new flavor recognizing Lindsborg’s museum.”

Alison Replogle, owner of Indigo Moo’d, said that “Old Mill Mint” will be a brand-new flavor combining the iconic taste of the holidays – with crushed peppermint candy – combined with Oreo cookie crumbles mixed into the shop’s delicious homemade peppermint ice cream. The crushed cookies are meant to evoke the rich Kansas soil – at the root of the state’s deep agricultural and flour-milling history.

Replogle said that supporting local businesses and institutions are at the heart of what they do, so she’s excited to use the limited-edition Old Mill Mint flavor to bring attention to the museum’s treasures.

“At Indigo Moo’d we make our ice cream in-house from scratch each week, using as many locally sourced ingredients as possible,” she said. “From selecting the milk and cream from a nearby dairy, to using locally sourced flour in our hand-rolled, made-fresh waffle cones, providing a quality product while at the same time supporting our community is important to us.”

Old Mill Mint will be available at both Indigo Moo’d – located in Lindsborg’s downtown at 125 N. Main St. – and at the museum itself – on the south end of town at 120 E. Mill St.

At Indigo Moo’d the flavor will be available in all of the shop’s normal formats and regular pricing – including cups, waffle cones, and single and double scoops – while the museum will offer a convenient “Mini Moo” size in its gift shop for just $3!

The museum will also be celebrating the community-wide Christmas in July event with the release two other holiday products: a commemorative wooden Christmas ornament for $18.50 and two different Christmas cards by a local youth artist – one featuring the Old Mill and the other the Swedish Pavilion – for $5 each (includes envelope).

Both of these products will also be available through the museum’s online gift shop at www.oldmillmuseum.org/gift-shop. (The ice cream, unfortunately, will only be available in person. It turns out that meltable products mail… poorly…)

Community-wide events for Christmas in July will include a jazz band downtown at 11 a.m. and bubbles in Swensson Park – 400 N. Main St.

“Summer Vacation Santa” will also be spotted around town throughout the Saturday!