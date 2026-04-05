Lindsborg Hospital Welcomes New Doctor

Lindsborg Community Hospital is welcoming a new doctor.

According to the hospital, Dr. Zakaria Tazkargy, M.D., will be the newest member the provider team at the Family Health Care Clinic. He is transferring to Lindsborg after working at COMCARE Ohio in Salina.

Dr. Tazkargy practices family medicine and provides care for patients of all ages. His clinical services include acute and chronic disease management, preventive care and behavioral health, as well as skin and musculoskeletal care.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to start practicing in Lindsborg,” said Dr. Tazkargy. “It’s exactly the type of community I envisioned working in when I chose to do a rural-focused residency program. Our family is looking forward to joining the Lindsborg community.”

Dr. Tazkargy earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy. His expertise in medication management helps ensure safe and effective use of medications, especially for patients with complex conditions. He completed his residency at North Colorado Family Medicine and is board certified in family medicine.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Tazkargy to Lindsborg Community Hospital and the Smoky Valley community,” said Mark Rooker, Administrator at Lindsborg Community Hospital. “The addition of providers like Dr. Tazkargy reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. His experience and dedication to comprehensive family medicine will strengthen our care team and have an immediate, positive impact on the patients and communities we serve.”

Dr. Tazkargy will begin seeing patients in Lindsborg in May. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact the Family Health Care Clinic at 785-227-3371 or visit lindsborghospital.org