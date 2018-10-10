Salina, KS

Lindsborg Duo to Highlight Friday Night Live

KSAL StaffOctober 10, 2018

A duo from Lindsborg will highlight this weekâ€™s Friday Night Live concert in downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities regional duo Prairiefolk will perform.

Prairiefolk is an Americana duo from Lindsborg, Kansas featuring Tyler Atkinson and Jesse Crawford. Though their sets include old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs and the occasional pop cover, the duo focuses primarily on producing original music. With banjos, guitars and brother harmonies, Prairiefolk reaches for musical moods as sweeping as the plains – at times brooding as a nascent summer storm, at others tranquil as a Kansas sunset.

Experience Prairiefolk live and youâ€™ll hear murder ballads, re-imagined biblical tales, and songs of lament about social ills, with no shortage of self-deprecating banter and banjo jokes.

The show is this Friday night at 7:00Â  at Campbell Plaza in Downtown Salina.

