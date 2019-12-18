Lindsborg Artist Display at Salina Library Gallery

Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 is featuring the work of Tayla Naden, of Lindsborg. “By-products” will be on display through Jan. 10. A reception for the artist will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 3, in conjunction with First Friday.

Naden shares her self-portraits using remnants of past art projects. Each piece includes many layers and stages which are represented with different colors, shapes and textures. Her “By-products” are constructed from used paint palettes, second-hand items, or otherwise abandoned projects, which is referred to as “by-product art.”

Naden focuses on the process of her art rather than the end product. Often using mixed-media techniques and materials for two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, she allows the project to create itself along the way, working intuitively with the chosen medium and subject. It is common for her work to continue developing over several weeks at a time as she switches back and forth between projects.

She attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh’s Online Division with a focus on web design. Naden’s work can be viewed at taylamakes.com.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Glory Benacka at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 219, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.