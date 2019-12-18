Salina, KS

Now: 12 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 24 °

Lindsborg Artist Display at Salina Library Gallery

Amy AdamsDecember 17, 2019

Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 is featuring the work of Tayla Naden, of Lindsborg. “By-products” will be on display through Jan. 10. A reception for the artist will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 3, in conjunction with First Friday.

Naden shares her self-portraits using remnants of past art projects. Each piece includes many layers and stages which are represented with different colors, shapes and textures. Her “By-products” are constructed from used paint palettes, second-hand items, or otherwise abandoned projects, which is referred to as “by-product art.”

Naden focuses on the process of her art rather than the end product. Often using mixed-media techniques and materials for two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, she allows the project to create itself along the way, working intuitively with the chosen medium and subject. It is common for her work to continue developing over several weeks at a time as she switches back and forth between projects.

She attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh’s Online Division with a focus on web design. Naden’s work can be viewed at taylamakes.com.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Glory Benacka at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 219, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Crowd Gathers For Jail Town Hall

A crowd of about 50 people gathered Tuesday evening for a town hall meeting to discuss the Saline Co...

December 18, 2019 Comments

Christmas Dinner Needs Volunteer, F...

Top News

December 18, 2019

Balanced Scoring Helps South Cougar...

Sports News

December 17, 2019

Mustangs Dispatch Hornets, Earning ...

Sports News

December 17, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The Featured Chamber Spea...
December 17, 2019Comments
Footprints May Lead to Ar...
December 17, 2019Comments
Arrest Made in Deadly Sho...
December 17, 2019Comments
Arrest after Wave of Dest...
December 17, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH