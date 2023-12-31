Lindsborg Among Best Places to Thrive

The McPherson County community known as “Little Sweden” is one of the best cities in which to thrive.

An article in the December 2023/January 2024 issue of the AARP magazine publication lists Lindsborg as one of six cities where people can thrive.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, using data crunching algorithms and spreadsheets, and also compiling information from feet on the ground: “an army of staff and volunteers in every state,” Lindsborg was the smallest community listed.

Communities on this national list were:

Boise, Idaho (population 236,634)

Concord, New Hampshire (population 44,503)

Russellville, Arkansas (population 29,133)

Traverse City , Michigan (population 15,702)

Lindsborg, Kansas (population 3,801)

The article found desirable amenities and initiatives, health care access, cost of living, walkability (or reliable public transit), and the local economy were the criteria used to make the list.