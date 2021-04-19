Salina, KS

Lincoln Woman Injured In Wreck Near Hays

Jeremy BohnApril 19, 2021

A woman from central Kansas is injured when her vehicle spins out in front of  a semi-truck on Interstate-70 in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Terri Giersch, Lincoln, Kan., is injured on a Friday morning crash east of Hays.

Giersch’s 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling east on I-70, when it went to pass a semi truck, driven by a Hays man. Giersch went to pass the semi when for some reason, she lost control, spun and was struck by the truck. Giersch’s vehicle then spun in to the ditch.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, however, Giersch sustained a possible injury from the crash and was sent to Hays Medical Center.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., Friday, at milepost 164, or five miles east of Hays on I-70.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

