Lincoln takes down Bennington 66-34

Bennington dropped a tough road contest on Friday night, falling at Lincoln 66-34. The loss dropped Bennington’s record to 3-4 overall, and an even 2-2 in district play. Lincoln is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in district play.

Turnovers were a big reason for Bennington’s struggles Friday night, throwing three interceptions on the night, which would help to create a 24 point Lincoln lead heading into the fourth quarter, a hill just too steep to climb up.

Bennington will have one final regular season contest, looking to improve its playoff standing when they take on a solid Clifton-Clyde team next week. A win could potentially put Bennington as high as second in 8-MAN I District 5, while a loss won’t eliminate them from playoff contention, but would ensure the Bulldogs as the #4 seed out of the district.

STAT BREAKDOWN

LINE SCORE

Bennington (3-4 , 2-2 District) – 6 – 8 – 0 – 20 / 34

Lincoln (5-2, 3-1 District) – 6 – 18 – 12 – 30 / 66

Bennington Stats

Passing

K. Wilson – 15/27 – 218 yards – 4 TDs – 3 INTs

Rushing

P. Rodenbeek – 8 rushes – 50 yards

I. Garrett – 1 rush – 5 yards

A. Levendofsky – 1 rush – 3 yards

L. Gillett – 2 rushes – 1 yards

K. Wilson – 6 rushes – -37 yards

Receiving

I. Garrett – 4 catches – 91 yards – 2 TDs

P. Rodenbeek – 6 catches – 77 yards – 2 TDs

A. Levendofsky – 2 catches – 38 yards

J. Ohlson – 2 catches – 9 yards

C. Young – 1 catch – 3 yards