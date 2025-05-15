Limited Edition “Fairadise” Shirts Available

The Tri-Rivers Fair invites you to kick off fair season in style with an official, limited edition, 2025 “Fairadise” t-shirts.

According to the fair board, the shirts are designed to celebrate this year’s tropical theme and are the perfect way to show your fair spirit and support local youth. Proceeds from shirt sales support fair programming, including 4-H, FFA, and family-friendly events.

Whether you’re a long-time fairgoer or joining us for the first time, wearing a Fairadise t-shirt helps build excitement and community pride.

Shirts are available in youth and adult sizes and are being sold for a limited time through June 1, 2025. Order online at https://tririversfair.org/ and get ready to wear your “Fairadise” pride all summer long!

The 2024 Tri-Rivers Fair runs Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for more updates, sneak peeks, and special announcements.