“Limerence” Deliverance Party Planned

Dozens of dedicated young Kansas artists are beginning to eye the completion of a 10-year film project by Salinan Isaiah Marcotte, but they are struggling to balance time and money.

To complete a final push of his partially-animated modern rock opera, “Limerence,” promoters, directors, producers, technical wizards, and a cast of four (eight extras), have planned a “Rocking Cool Launch Party.”

The goal is to create some buzz for “Limerence,” and raise much-needed funds to speed up the half hour of animation. So far, three men have completed 10 minutes, according to Marcotte and Caleb Boyles, producer.

The party will be staged at The Temple. Admission is $10 to see five bands perform — The Embarassmen (Formerly the Embarrassment), House of Artifacts, Room 347, The Radicales, and Don Wagner and Friends.

Food, beer, wine and seltzers will be available, along with face painting, a temporary tattoo booth and a silent auction of prizes donated by local businesses.

“We will be showing trailers and promos, as well as completed portions of the film,” Marcotte wrote in his party announcement.

Also on the docket is an art contest for originals characters and creatures that might be included in the film’s animation

The time needed to complete animation and other tasks has Marcotte concerned that the project may have to be “shelved” if it’s not completed and released within the next five years.

“Help us complete a very special piece of Kansas history and community cinema by attending the Fundraiser Launch Party and Concert for just $10 dollars at the door on June 28th! Help us complete this 10-year journey and put Salina film on the map!” Marcotte wrote. The event opens at 4 p.m. and concludes at 10

That would be a shame for all who have taken part in the production, he added.

The 25-year-old independent film maker, who has worked on other projects in Middle America, embarked on the film in high school, and as a young adult rented co-working space at The Temple.

For those unable to attend, donations are accepted at www.thelimerence project.com, and click on donate, or use the links below.

_ _ _

Here are links to learn more about “Limerence” and the launch party: