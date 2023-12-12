LIFT Teacher Applications Accepted

The Salina Education Foundation is accepting applications for the Loan Initiative for Future Teachers (LIFT) Program.

According to the organization, the LIFT program rewards exemplary Saline County residents who want to become teachers. It provides up to $5,000 in loans per year while the student works toward an initial teaching certificate.

The Salina Education Foundation forgives up to $5,000 of that loan for each year the new teacher is employed by USD 305. The primary program provides up to $5,000 in loans, renewable annually for three years (up to four years in a five-year degree program), to qualified high school graduates, college students, classroom paraprofessionals, and other Saline County residents who seek to become certified teachers.

For application materials and additional information, go to www.salinaeducationfoundation.com/lift. The application deadline is January 31 at 4:45 PM. Questions should be directed to Kate Lindsay, Salina Education Foundation executive director, at 309-4729 or [email protected].