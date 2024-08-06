License Plate Voting All Week

Online polls will be open all week for Kansans to vote on a new license plate design.

The Kansas Department of Revenue invites everyone to participate in selecting the next personalized license plate design for the State of Kansas.

Kansans can vote on their favorite design as many times as they’d like between 9 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024, and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The winning design concept will be announced on Monday, August 12, and will be used as the official State of Kansas license plate, subject to any required modifications that may be necessary due to the plate production process.

The following five design options are available:

