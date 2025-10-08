Library’s Community Nonprofit Showcase – Hygiene Drive

Salina Public Library invites the community to its second annual Community Nonprofit Showcase and Hygiene Drive, a free, come-and-go event highlighting nearly 30 local organizations that provide vital resources and services to the Salina area.

The Community Nonprofit Showcase will take place at the library on Friday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, offering residents a chance to connect directly with community organizations that focus on giving, not fundraising. The event provides an opportunity to learn more about free and affordable programs that support local individuals and families.

“This event is about meeting our community where they are at to provide free and affordable resources,” said Katie Zey, Head of Marketing. “There are so many incredible nonprofits in Salina dedicated to helping others. The Showcase allows them to share information and resources directly with the community in one welcoming space.”

In conjunction with the event, the library is hosting a Free Hygiene Drive, with more than 2,000 free items available this year, including soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toothbrush kits, toilet paper, and more. These items will be available free of charge to anyone attending the Showcase, while supplies last.

Last year’s drive was a tremendous success, with every item distributed to attendees in need. This year’s generous donations came from Courtyard, Salina Public Library Staff, Noon Network AMBUCS, Alher’s Family Dentistry, Delta Dental, Dillon’s (Ohio & Cloud), Bennington State Bank, Sam’s Club, Comfort Inn North, La Quinta, Hays Hair Academy, Nu Mu – Beta Signa Phi Sorority, and Salina Rotary.

The 2025 participating nonprofits include:

KDHE

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland

Resilience Clubhouse

OCCK Transportation

The Salvation Army

Salina Community Relations Division

K-State Extension – Central Kansas District

Saint Francis Ministries

Coronado Area Council

CarePortal

League of Women Voters – Salina

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church

Altrusa International of Salina

Salina Grace Community Resource Center

Noon Network AMBUCS

DVACK

Ashby House

NAMI Central Kansas

Salina Area United Way

Saline County Health Department

Kansas Department for Children and Families

Central Kansas Mental Health Center

Catholic Charities of Northern KS

Independent Connection

Salina Family Healthcare Center

Homestead Ministries

CAPS (Child Advocacy and Parenting Services)

Theatre Salina

_ _ _

Event Details

What: Community Nonprofit Showcase and Hygiene Drive

When: Friday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street, Salina, KS

Admission: Free | No registration required