Library’s Community Nonprofit Showcase – Hygiene Drive

Salina Public Library invites the community to its second annual Community Nonprofit Showcase and Hygiene Drive, a free, come-and-go event highlighting nearly 30 local organizations that provide vital resources and services to the Salina area.
The Community Nonprofit Showcase will take place at the library on Friday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, offering residents a chance to connect directly with community organizations that focus on giving, not fundraising. The event provides an opportunity to learn more about free and affordable programs that support local individuals and families.
“This event is about meeting our community where they are at to provide free and affordable resources,” said Katie Zey, Head of Marketing. “There are so many incredible nonprofits in Salina dedicated to helping others. The Showcase allows them to share information and resources directly with the community in one welcoming space.”
In conjunction with the event, the library is hosting a Free Hygiene Drive, with more than 2,000 free items available this year, including soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toothbrush kits, toilet paper, and more. These items will be available free of charge to anyone attending the Showcase, while supplies last.
Last year’s drive was a tremendous success, with every item distributed to attendees in need. This year’s generous donations came from Courtyard, Salina Public Library Staff, Noon Network AMBUCS, Alher’s Family Dentistry, Delta Dental, Dillon’s (Ohio & Cloud), Bennington State Bank, Sam’s Club, Comfort Inn North, La Quinta, Hays Hair Academy, Nu Mu – Beta Signa Phi Sorority, and Salina Rotary.
The 2025 participating nonprofits include:
- KDHE
- Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
- Resilience Clubhouse
- OCCK Transportation
- The Salvation Army
- Salina Community Relations Division
- K-State Extension – Central Kansas District
- Saint Francis Ministries
- Coronado Area Council
- CarePortal
- League of Women Voters – Salina
- New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
- Altrusa International of Salina
- Salina Grace Community Resource Center
- Noon Network AMBUCS
- DVACK
- Ashby House
- NAMI Central Kansas
- Salina Area United Way
- Saline County Health Department
- Kansas Department for Children and Families
- Central Kansas Mental Health Center
- Catholic Charities of Northern KS
- Independent Connection
- Salina Family Healthcare Center
- Homestead Ministries
- CAPS (Child Advocacy and Parenting Services)
- Theatre Salina
_ _ _
Event Details
What: Community Nonprofit Showcase and Hygiene Drive
When: Friday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street, Salina, KS
Admission: Free | No registration required