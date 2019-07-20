Library to Host Storytelling Dogs

The Salina Public Library will have some unusual storytellers as part of Summer at the Library on Thursday. Border Collies, Sienna and Joey, and their human Denise Gard will be in the Prescott Room at 10:15 a.m.

Gard brings stories to life using audience participation, her talented dogs and creative storytelling. She has more than 14 years of experience as a professional storyteller, children’s librarian and school librarian. Using tricks and costumes, Sienna and Joey will bring stories about the constellations and planets to life. The performance is free and does not require registration, though space in the Prescott Room is limited.

Summer at the Library includes educational opportunities; children’s performers; storytimes; art and discovery programs; math, reading and technology classes; and movie screenings. The library is also calling on the community to demonstrate the value of reading by helping to reach the goal of 25,000 books read. Each book read this summer, from May 24 to July 25, can be logged toward the goal. As of July 17, 20,852 books had been logged.