Library to Host Adult Spelling Bee

Think spelling bees are just for kids? Think again. Salina Public Library invites adults to take the stage at the Adult Spelling Bee Showdown, presented by Hutton. This will be a hilarious, high-energy, and humbling night of friendly competition and community fun. Join us after hours on Saturday, July 19, 6:30 p.m. at the Salina Public Library.

Teams of four will face off in a bracket-style tournament, battling it out one word at a time. Whether you’re competing or just coming to watch, you’re guaranteed a night full of laughs, friendly rivalry, and a few unexpected twists.

This event is free to attend, and $25 per person to compete, which includes a custom t-shirt and food and drink during the event. The top three teams will take home prizes, including a grand prize of $300 in Smoky Hill Silver!

All proceeds support Salina Public Library’s Re-Imagining Our Library campaign, an initiative to create a more innovative, inclusive space for kids and families. This event is made possible by local sponsors, participants, and community members, with special thanks to Hutton Design + Build, the event’s Queen Bee Sponsor.

Think you’ve got what it takes to outspell the competition?

Register your team by July 3 to be guaranteed a custom t-shirt: salinapubliclibrary.org/spelling-bee

There will be concessions, crowd engagement, and a whole hive of fun. So gather your friends, challenge a rival team, or just come enjoy the buzz. Bee there or bee square.