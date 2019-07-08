Library to Commemorate Moon landing

The Salina Public Library will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a couple of special events.

On July 20, 1969, NASA’s Apollo 11 mission successfully landed the first two people on the moon. This summer will be the 50th anniversary of that historic event.

According to the library, to educate the public about the history of NASA’s Apollo missions and the science it was exploring, they have a special event planned.

From June 21-July 22, the library’s Gallery 708 will feature the exhibit “Moon Landing 50th Anniversary — NASA Images from the Apollo Missions.” The exhibit includes photos from NASA’s Apollo missions. A reception, including spacey treats, will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 18. This project was funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

The same evening as the exhibit reception, the library will show “First Man,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. in the Prescott Room. The 2018 film portrays the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the moon.

All of the library’s moon events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.