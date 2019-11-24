Library to Celebrate Holidays with Family Events

Salina Public Library is marking the holiday season with several events for children and families in December.

The popular Letters to Santa service will return with a direct line to the jolly old elf. Beginning Nov. 30, children are invited to bring their letters to Youth Services, on the lower floor of the library, and put them in a special mailbox. Those that include a self-addressed stamped envelope with receive a reply. Letters should be dropped off by Dec. 16.

To warm up your Christmas spirit, bring the whole family to a screening of 2018’s “The Grinch,” based on the Dr. Suess classic. The movie will be shown at 2 p.m. Dec. 7, and no registration is required.

For those looking to create something special, the library will offer Glass Ornament Making, for youth 10 and older, at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, and Holiday Tech Art, for ages 6-16, at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 or 19. Gingerbread House Making will return this year with sessions at 10:15 a.m. or 6 p.m. Dec. 11 or 10:15 a.m. Dec. 12. Youth of all ages are welcome. All of the crafting events require registration.

Special storytimes for preschoolers will be offered in December. On Dec. 4 at 10:15 a.m., there will be stories and crafts focused on winter. A Christmas Storytime will be at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18. No registration is required.

Children who love to spread Christmas cheer might be interested in attending Elf School. Ages 6-11 are invited to learn what it takes to become one of Santa’s elves during this Dec. 14 program. Elf School begins at 10 a.m., and registration is required.

All events are free. If registration is required, it will open one week before the event. Go to the library’s online calendar at salinapubliclibrary.org, call (785) 825-4624 or visit the library to register. For more information, contact Youth Services Program Coordinator Heather Mettlen at [email protected] or call (785) 825-4624, ext. 244.