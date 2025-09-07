Library Supports Students, Educators Back-to-School Learning

As the new school year is underway, Salina Public Library continues to provide students and educators in Saline County with tools and resources that make learning engaging and accessible. From homework help and digital collections to hands-on classroom kits, the library is a hub for academic support and enrichment.

Salina Public Library provides more than 8,876 free Student Library Cards to students across several Saline County schools, giving easy access to physical and digital materials that support both classroom assignments and personal interests. These cards allow students to borrow physical items like books, movies, games and use library technology such as computers and gaming systems. Students have 24/7 library access with digital resources, including thousands of eBooks and audiobooks through Hoopla and Libby, as well as research databases and HelpNow for live tutoring and test prep.

Saline County educators also benefit from the library’s Educator Library Cards. Designed for teachers, administrators, librarians, licensed childcare providers, after-school program providers and homeschooling parents, these cards give educators the ability to check out STEM kits, classroom sets, 3D pens, Sphero coding robots, and daycare kits. Educators can borrow multiple copies of materials, bringing engaging resources directly to their classrooms and programs.

“Our library is committed to supporting both students and educators,” said Melanie Hedgepeth, Salina Public Library Director. “Whether it’s a student exploring a new topic or a teacher bringing hands-on STEM activities to the classroom, our resources are designed to make learning exciting, accessible, and stress-free for everyone in our community.”