Library Summer Vibe Still Alive

As summer begins to wind down, Salina Public Library is turning up the fun with exciting events, a final push toward our 20,000-book reading challenge, and a high-energy fundraiser you won’t want to miss.

Since May, readers of all ages have been working toward a shared goal: read 20,000 books as a community before summer ends. With just weeks to go, there’s still time to log your reads. Every book brings us closer to the finish line. Summer reading cards can be submitted in person or online at salinapubliclibrary.org by July 31, and each submission enters you for the chance to win great prizes.

To celebrate readers’ hard work, the library is hosting two big end-of-summer parties:

Youth Summer Pool Party – Sunday, July 27, 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Kenwood Cove

Children and families are invited to make a splash at this exclusive after-hours pool party, complete with frozen treats and water. Tickets are free and available at the Youth Services desk starting Monday, July 21, first-come, first-served. Each ticket admits one youth and one adult. Youth must be 11 or older to attend without an adult.

Adult Summer Celebration – Friday, August 1, 5–7 p.m. at Candiles Tacos and Tequila

Adults who participated in the reading challenge are invited to a lively celebration with chips, dips, and live music from The Good Sam Club Band. Raffle prizes include an Amazon Fire tablet, Kindle Paperwhite, and themed gift baskets like “Taco Tuesday,” “Movie Night,” and “Chocolate Lovers.” No ticket is required, just check in on arrival to enter the raffle.

And don’t miss the most buzzworthy event of the summer:

Adult Spelling Bee Showdown – Saturday, July 19, 6:30 p.m. at Salina Public Library

Think spelling bees are just for kids? Think again. Join us for a hilarious night of friendly competition as teams of four compete in a bracket-style spelling tournament. Whether you’re competing or cheering from the crowd, you’re guaranteed an evening of laughs, food, drinks, and surprises.

$25 to compete (includes a t-shirt, food and drink)

Free to watch and support the spellers

Top prize: $300 in Smoky Hill Silver

All proceeds support the library’s Re-Imagining Our Library campaign

Find the details and registration at salinapubliclibrary.org/spelling-bee.

From storytimes and learning packets to free grab-and-go lunches (available through Aug. 1), Salina Public Library’s summer programs aim to keep our community reading, learning, and thriving.

For details on all summer events, to log your reading, or to register for the Spelling Bee Showdown, visit salinapubliclibrary.org or follow Salina Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.