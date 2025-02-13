Library Shows Growth, Impact

Salina Public Library is coming off a year of growth, engagement, and service to the community. With over half a million items checked out, the library continues to be a vital community resource for lifelong learning.

Salina Public Library saw a significant increase in both digital and physical spaces throughout 2024. While physical books are still the most popular item, the library reached 223,369 Facebook users, a 22.42% increase from the year prior. Hotspots were circulated 2,967 times, giving many community members free access to the internet. Additionally, technology one-on-one sessions increased by 83.54%, demonstrating the library’s commitment to digital literacy. The library hosted 2,080 events, drawing 29,002 attendees. Lobby Stops allowed the distribution of 905 items to local assisted living facilities.

Support from the community remained strong, with a 29.05% increase in generous donors, as 271 individuals contributed to enhancing the future of the Youth Services space and programming. Their team of nearly 50 staff allowed for 7-day-a-week library accessibility, ensuring exceptional service to patrons. Among the notable community-centered achievements of the year was the first annual Nonprofit Showcase in October, featuring nearly 30 local nonprofits and distributing hundreds of free hygiene items to community members. Literacy remained at the center of Summer at the Library with the community collectively reading 21,138 books. The library’s McKenzie Center served as a summer lunch pick-up location, distributing 3,034 free lunches.

“The numbers tell a powerful story of how much our community values and utilizes the library,” said Library Director Melanie Hedgepeth. “We are excited to see such significant growth across various services, from technology support to event participation. Our goal remains to provide accessible resources and welcoming spaces for all.”

As Salina Public Library looks ahead to 2025, it remains committed to expanding access, fostering community engagement, and supporting lifelong learning.