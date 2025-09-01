Library Plans Big September

Salina Public Library invites the community to play Library Bingo, a fun, month-long activity running September 1–30 in celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month. This initiative also supports the community during Suicide Prevention Month.

Sadly, suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2023, more than 49,300 Americans died by suicide, the highest number ever recorded, roughly one life lost every 11 minutes. These statistics highlight the importance of connection, belonging, and access to supportive resources.

Libraries play a quiet but powerful role in mental wellness, offering:

Stress relief through reading, learning, and creativity

Social connection through programs and welcoming spaces

Empathy and understanding through diverse stories

Free, inclusive spaces where people can feel safe and supported

“Books are just the beginning of what public libraries provide,” said Katie Zey, Head of Marketing. “We’ve seen our community come together around Bingo, so not only is this a fun way to interact with your local library, but it’s also a great way to highlight how libraries can personally benefit each and every one of us.”

How to Play Library Bingo:

Pick Up a Card – Grab a Bingo card at the Checkout Desk or Information Desk. Cards are available in English and Spanish. Play to Win – Complete any 5 activities in a straight line (row, column, or diagonal) for a Bingo. Claim Your Prize Ticket – Bring your completed Bingo card to the Information Desk to be verified. Go for Blackout! – Finish all 25 activities to earn a $5 gift card, library swag, and a prize ticket.

Bingo activities include checking out a book, attending a program, or exploring digital resources. Prize winners will be announced on October 1, with participants entering to win one of 10 book-themed prizes.

Special Offer for New Library Card Holders:

Those who do not yet have a library card and sign up for one in September will receive a $5 gift card from Sonic, 1858 Coffee House, or Red Fern Booksellers while supplies last.

Library Card Sign-Up Month celebrations are made possible with the support of the Friends of the Library.